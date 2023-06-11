Frankie Kazarian says AEW does not present pro wrestling the way he likes it.

Kazarian was an AEW Original but he left the company this past January and returned to Impact Wrestling under a multi-year contract. Kaz just appeared on The Kurt Angle Show and talked about leaving AEW while still under contract. He recalled the early talks with former Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, current Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Scorpio Sky, and Kaz’s longtime tag team partner, current Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels.

“I still had two years left on my contract when I left,” Kaz said. “I made the decision to leave. I still had two years left, I probably could have been there much longer. I re-signed at the end of 2021 and hindsight being what it is, I probably shouldn’t have but again, AEW, I was there since before day one. I was there when this was a germ of an idea. I was there discussing this company when they didn’t even have initials attached to it. In these rooms with Cody and the Bucks and Page and Sky and CD. So again, I was committed, I want to try to ride this thing out.”

Kaz continued and commented on the AEW product, and business model. He felt like he had much more to offer than the role they had him in.

“It just became apparent to me that what I like and what I appreciate about pro wrestling and the way I like it presented was not happening at AEW and that’s not an indictment at them,” he said. “It’s just what they perceive as good television wrestling and what I do are different things. And just the business model, everything. Again, it was one of those things, I feel that I have so much more to offer than what I was being utilized for at AEW. So I bet on myself and I made the decision to walk away and I’m very thankful I did. It’s by far the best decision I could have made.”

Kazarian defeated Eddie Edwards at Impact Against All Odds this past Friday night.

