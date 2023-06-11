Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer looked back on his WWE departure in 2007, time in TNA Wrestling, and more.

Having no intention of coming back to WWE:

“When I left WWE, I wasn’t expecting to ever go back. It wasn’t a thought process in my mind as far as I’m leaving WWE, I’m gonna go over here, and maybe I’ll find (my way back).I literally thought that was the end of my WWE career, my WWE run, and totally had no expectations of going back to the company or anything like that, but when the opportunity came, I was like, oh heck yeah. When they asked me to do Tough Enough, I was like, man, I’m all in. It’s something I could do. It’s something I could transition from the ring to actually coaching and what not. I already got a school, so I’m already known for coaching, so this is perfect. That led to the commentary thing and analyst and whatnot. I’ve been there ever since.”

His TNA tenure:

“It was just something that I was trying my best to entertain myself in TNA,” Booker said. “When I got to TNA, I really had high hopes to really, really be able to capture some moments in that company and after about two weeks, I realized none of that was gonna happen, so I just started acting a fool. I really did. I really started acting a fool. I’m actually ashamed of myself for some of the stuff I did in TNA. I really am because I knew it wasn’t going anywhere and I lost my zeal for really going out and performing the way I think I always had before that.” “I lost my motivation. I had a two year contract and I lost my motivation. I’ve been watching Last Dance. I’m at episode nine, and to watch Michael Jordan’s drive, he was like a tyrant. He wanted nothing but the best from the guys that were around him. I know when I went to TNA, I felt I had that same feeling as far as, I’m going to push these guys to really see exactly how far they can go because I knew I had some young talent that I could really, really go out there and maybe create some magic with. Then when none of that happened, I lost my passion just because I knew it was out of my hands. It was out of my control. There was nothing I could do with it. I was nowhere near that circle of people that was running it or anything like that. So I just literally just said, man, I’m going to come pick my check up, I’m going to try to have some fun, and try to create something at the same time, and when these two years are over, we’ll move on.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription