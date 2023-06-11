Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his belief that Cody Rhodes needed to work with Brock Lesnar before he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Roman Reigns.

Rhodes lost to Reigns at WrestleMania 39 before beating Lesnar at Backlash and suffering a defeat to Lesnar at Night of Champions.

“I think it’s important that the title not go to Cody because I think what Cody is going through in this series Brock Lesnar is giving him the credential, so that when he does — and I think there will definitely be a moment where he becomes that guy, everyone will feel like he deserved it,”

H/T to Fightful