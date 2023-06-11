Zoey Stark spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co to discuss a wide range of topics including being paired with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, WWE Evolution 2 PPV, and more. Here are some of the highlights.

Being part of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match;

“The whole WWE Universe actually gets to see me do exactly what I love to do in a Ladder match. I had a couple of them and sadly got injured on one. The second one I didn’t get my way. But this third one, third time’s a charm. I’m getting exactly what I want.”

Working with Trish Stratus:

“It’s amazing. If you told me the younger Zoey Stark is going to be working with Trish Stratus when you get to RAW, I would say you’re crazy and there’s absolutely no way, so I’m truly blessed right now and I’m enjoying every moment that I get to spend with her and pick her brain.”

Whether WWE should have another Evolution event: