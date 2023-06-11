Zoey Stark spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co to discuss a wide range of topics including being paired with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, WWE Evolution 2 PPV, and more. Here are some of the highlights.
Being part of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match;
“The whole WWE Universe actually gets to see me do exactly what I love to do in a Ladder match. I had a couple of them and sadly got injured on one. The second one I didn’t get my way. But this third one, third time’s a charm. I’m getting exactly what I want.”
Working with Trish Stratus:
“It’s amazing. If you told me the younger Zoey Stark is going to be working with Trish Stratus when you get to RAW, I would say you’re crazy and there’s absolutely no way, so I’m truly blessed right now and I’m enjoying every moment that I get to spend with her and pick her brain.”
Whether WWE should have another Evolution event:
“Yeah, why wouldn’t we? I feel like all of us girls are really doing a great job performing and showing that we can really hang with the men and do exactly what we are here to do. You know, some of us might even be better than some of the men. So we could definitely put on an all women’s pay per view.”