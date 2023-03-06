AEW President Tony Khan spoke at the post-Revolution media scrum last night and noted that pay-per-view buys for Revolution were trending in the range of 130,000 to 140,000, above what Full Gear drew in November.

Khan also said 9,000 people were in attendance at the Chase Center in San Francisco last night, with more than 8,000 of those being paid. The gate was in the range of $800,000, which is a record for them in the city of San Francisco.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.