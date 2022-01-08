AEW President Tony Khan issued a short statement on his personal Twitter earlier today addressing this evening’s Battle of the Belts television special, which Khan states is being allotted a one hour time limit on TNT. He adds that every AEW champion, aside from Cody Rhodes who is out of action due to COVID protocols, will be in action after the broadcast, with those matches being taped for Dark.

Khan writes, “With medical protocol scratching @CodyRhodes, we’ll crown an Interim TNT Champion tonight! We’re allotted 1 hour for the live #AEWBOTB show tonight on TNT + for the Charlotte fans there’s a house show: EVERY AEW champion besides Cody in action TONIGHT! We’ll tape it all for Dark!”

Lineup for Battle of the Belts:

-Britt Baker versus Riho for the AEW women’s championship

-Dustin Rhodes versus Sammy Guevara for the interim TNT championship

-Ricky Starks versus Matt Sydal for the FTW championship

See Khan’s tweet below.