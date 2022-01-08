According to PW Insider, MLW stars Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku have mutually parted ways with the company and are now free agents. The report states that the duo, also known as Violence Is Forever, were appreciative of everything MLW had done for them but were ready to pursue new options in the industry.

Garrini debuted for MLW back in 2019, and immediately joined forces with former heavyweight champion Tom Lawlor. He is an accomplished Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gold medalist. Meanwhile Ku joined MLW back in 2020, and has been wrestling professionally since 2014.

