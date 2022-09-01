AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Yahoo! Sports to hype this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view, as well as discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included Khan stating that the entire summer of booking would have looked much different if several top stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole didn’t get injured. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On dealing with a number of injuries to his top stars:

“We felt like things were really clicking and then boom, we lose Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson on the same night to injury and CM Punk gets hurt not long after. It all happened in the matter of about a week. The summer was way different than what we had planned, but thankfully we had Jericho and Mox back.”

What it meant to get Bryan Danielson back:

“It was great to get Danielson back at the end of July after he had been gone for a few months and he has been a huge part of the show since he returned. He had a great comeback match with Daniel Garcia — it was more than a great match, I believe it was a star-making bout for Garcia. We built something really cool around ‘The American Dragon’ versus the ‘Dragon Slayer.’ It was a classic and one of my favorite matches we ever had on Dynamite. I think it showed that we can adapt and work to be a really good partner for Warner Bros. Discovery and promote their projects.”

Reveals what excites him the most about ALL OUT:

“The goal is to strike a balance between having happy fans, good stories and a happy locker room. I think for the most part we do have that. I think the really exciting thing about All Out and this week for AEW is that we are approaching a full-strength roster again. It felt like last year we kicked off a season — it was a wild, tumultuous, one — but we had some of our greatest business heights. It has been challenging but I do believe this will wind up being one of our greatest pay-per-views.”