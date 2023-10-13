Tony Khan has taken to social media again, this time with an explanation as to why he’s been so unhinged toward WWE following Dynamite going head-to-head with NXT.

In his post Khan recalls the Mayo Clinic saving his mom’s life one year ago, and thanks the organization for doing such good work. He reveals that it was during this time that AEW talents came to him and claimed that WWE was attempting to tamper with their contracts and were trying to induce them to leave AEW, a move that Khan says he has never forgotten due to it happening right when his mom almost lost her life.

This weekend marks 1 year since @MayoClinic saved my mom’s life. During her ordeal many AEW talent came to me alleging WWE tampering, inducing them to break their contracts. I’ll never forget these phone calls at her side in the hospital; it’s when business became personal for me. This is nothing new, I mentioned it last year after she came home. It’s relevant today because she checked in for surgery 1 year ago today. As I’ve mentioned several times since, @MayoClinic are heroes and thanks to them, her recovery from a very grim outlook has been a miracle.

In a separate post, Khan takes shots at the “WWE avatar” accounts who spam him with hate messages on a daily basis.

Not that I should be surprised, but the same WWE avatar accounts that spam me every day, no matter what I say or what it’s about, now turning their wrath to Mom recovering from a near death experience, is why I straight hate these people to the bottom of my heart with all my soul.

