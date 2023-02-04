Tony Khan has gotten AEW to work with a number of different promotions, but he’s still eyeing a joint show with WWE.

The company president spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he compared AEW and WWE to Marve and DC, adding that as much as he would love to collaborate he understands that it would be a very political situation. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks it would be really interesting for WWE and AEW to do a show together:

Who knows? It’s something I would certainly be open to, and I think it’s an interesting thing for the future. It’s not something that’s ever really been done. They’ve kind of existed in their own space. We are working with a lot of wrestling promotions, and at times they’ve done stuff like that. But it would be a really interesting thing to see at some point.

Compares it to Marvel and DC working together and how it would be very political:

I think it’s like Marvel and DC. You don’t see those superheroes really crossing over very much. … I think there’d be a lot of jostling for who’s going to be positioned stronger. It would get very political.

