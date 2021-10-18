Tony Khan made an appearance on Friday’s episode of Busted Open to discuss a wide range of topics while promoting this past week’s episode of AEW Rampage, which featured Men of the Year & Junior dos Santos vs. Inner Circle

During it, the AEW President talked about Jorge Masvidal getting AEW more press for his flying knee strike on Chris Jericho than when they brought in Mike Tyson for the first time in 2020.

“Tonight on TNT, talk about huge stars, we have Chris Jericho, TNT champion Sammy Guevara, and the undefeated MMA fighter Jack Hager taking on American Top Team where you have Junior dos Santos, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion making his wrestling debut. This is the first time Junior dos Santos is getting in the ring tonight. It’s going to be a big deal. He’s teaming up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page who both have that fighting background themselves, and one of the biggest stars in MMA, Jorge Masvidal is going to be at ringside. I think it’s going to be very interesting and also we’re going to get lots of mainstream attention. The last time Masvidal showed up in AEW, he hit Jericho with that flying knee. That is the most press we’ve ever gotten in combat sports. Even when Mike Tyson was here, we got more press with Masvidal hitting the flying knee. That should put a lot of eyeballs on that situation tonight too.”

