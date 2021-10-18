Dominik Mysterio did an interview with SportsKeeda to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked about a possible singles match against his father, Rey Mysterio.

“Me personally, I wouldn’t like to get in the ring with my dad just because I think there’s so much more that we can still do. What you’re seeing on TV is how we argue, fight, and how we bump heads. That’s 100% us. He literally nitpicks everything. Sometimes it gets to the point when no cameras are on us and I’m like, ‘I get it pops. I see what I’m doing here.’ It’s frustrating, but at the same time, I understand where he’s coming from as a dad trying to help me out. I think it’s important for me to realize that, but I don’t know if I see myself jumping in the ring and trading blows with him just because at the end of the day, that is pops. We fight. We’re going to fight. That’s part of nature, but I don’t know if I’d go in there and trade blows with him.”

