During the post-Full Gear media scrum AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the wrestling press about top superstar CM Punk getting booed against Eddie Kingston on the pay per view, with Khan comparing the situation to the Rock getting booed at WrestleMania 18 against Hulk Hogan. Read Khan’s full comments, including his thoughts on running an AEW show in Toronto, below.

Compares CM Punk getting booed at Full Gear to The Rock getting booed at WrestleMania 18 against Hogan:

“I remember being the only person out of 70,000 cheering for The Rock in Toronto.My friend looked over me like, ‘what are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘somebody has to.’ And that’s how I felt about Punk getting booed tonight (vs. Kingston). There were way, way, way more Punk people tonight than there were Rock people in Toronto, though. I can attest as I was there for both shows. I’ve seen what it’s like when someone makes the choice in the building.”

Whether AEW would ever run an event in Canada:

“I would love to come to Canada. There are a number of great wrestling cities all across Canada. It’s a great country for wrestling. I have so much respect for so many Canadian wrestlers from different cities.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)