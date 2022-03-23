Earlier this month, AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor. He will be booking the promotion and has teased that he may have a surprise lined up for the Supercard of Honor event that happens in Dallas, Texas on April 1.

Khan wrote on Twitter: “I promise to work hard to make ROH Supercard a great ppv + a show to carry on the incredible 20 year legacy of @ringofhonor. I’ll continue to make announcements on the card; I might even have a trick up my sleeve (which I wouldn’t announce).”

I promise to work hard to make ROH Supercard a great ppv + a show to carry on the incredible 20 year legacy of @ringofhonor. I’ll continue to make announcements on the card; I might even have a trick up my sleeve (which I wouldn’t announce).https://t.co/ZfdFyFyKpL

PPV on @FiteTV https://t.co/PcywV5bK8G — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 22, 2022

Here is the updated card for the show: