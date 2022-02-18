AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan shared an in-ring moment with several wrestlers after Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping in Nashville.

Khan addressed the crowd after the show and told them he’s had a hell of a week, a likely reference to Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes leaving the company.

“I’ve had a hell of a week, guys. I’ve had a hell of a week, and you know what I could really use right now? I could really use a big ass hug,” Khan told the crowd.

Khan then stood in the middle of the ring and shared a group hug with the Best Friends – Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Wheeler Yuta, and Kris Statlander, plus Danhausen.

You can see photos and videos of the post-show moment below:

Post-show, @TonyKhan said he could really use a hug, and who better to give him that than the Best Friends! pic.twitter.com/ttuf1kTa4R — Will Henderson (@willh94) February 17, 2022

… did I do Zoom out right tho? pic.twitter.com/oEr7JvtZZ8 — Fes Ashburn (@Fesluv) February 17, 2022

