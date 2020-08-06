Tony Khan Thanks Fans Once Again For AEW Dynamite Ratings Success

AEW President Tony Khan issued a short statement on his Twitter this evening thanking fans once again for tuning into this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT, which recorded its highest viewership since February.

Khan writes, “Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Thanks to you we were top 5 in the 18-49 demo again + our biggest overall audience since pre-pandemic! With Fulham winning the Play-Offs & back in the Premier League + this Dynamite rating, it’s the best week I’ve ever had.”

