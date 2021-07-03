Rack Attack Promotion issued the following on Facebook announcing that former NXT cruiserweight champion Tony Nese will be appearing at the October 2nd Legends of the Ring 30 event in New Jersey. Full details can be found below.

As first announced by Legends of the Ring-Pro Wrestling Fanfests . Rack Attack will FINALLY make their debut at Legends of the Ring 30!

Our first guest doing his FIRST appearance since leaving WWE!! 205 LIVE Star “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese.

Fresh off his 90 days, Tony will be signing autographs and taking pictures with all his fans! Presales will be up next week! Mail ins are welcome so send those figures, cards , belts. Cant make it? We will be hosting a VIRTUAL SIGNING that weekend! Follow us here on Rack Attack Promotions facebook for more details!