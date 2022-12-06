During the latest “On Demand: Ask Tony Anything” episode, Tony Schiavone noted that he wishes he got to call the WrestleMania 24 match between Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels.

This was after he praised the WWE WrestleMania 25 match in 2009 between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. Tony Schiavone stated, “You’re not going to find a better match than that ever.”

Although the contest between the two WWE Hall of Famers is frequently cited as one of the best matches in WWE history, Schiavone has other WrestleMania matches that he wishes he had called in.

“I wouldn’t have minded calling Flair’s last match with Shawn Michaels, you know the ‘I’m sorry, I love you.’ That would have been pretty cool to call that one as well, to be a part of it,” he said. “That would have been probably another one that I wish I would have been able to call.”

