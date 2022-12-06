AEW World Champion MJF applied to trademark the term “Reign Of Terror” on December 1st with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
The filing was made through Michael E. Dockins, who helped wrestlers secure their trademarks. The filing for the trademark notes that it is for the following,
“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”