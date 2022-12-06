Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos have been named the top pro wrestling tag team of 2022 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

PWI announced this week that Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso have topped the PWI Tag Team 100 for the first time. The list has featured 50 tag teams in previous years, and this is the first where 100 have been listed. You can see the magazine cover with The Usos below.

The Usos did not make the inaugural list in 2020, but they ranked #4 in 2021. The 2020 list was topped by current AAA, IWGP, ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, while the 2021 list was topped by The Young Bucks.

Below is the top 100 for this year, along with the magazine cover with The Usos:

1. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso)

2. AAA, IWGP, ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood)

3. The Briscoe Brothers (Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe)

4. AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M)

5. Fukuoka Double Crazy (Hazuki, Koguma)

6. RK-Bro (Matt Riddle, Randy Orton)

7. The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)

8. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)

9. The Hex (Allysin Kay, Marti Belle)

10. Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku, Dominic Garrini)

11. Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher)

12. United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan)

13. The Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins)

14. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne)

15. Los Nuevos Ingobernables (Angel De Ord, Niebla Roja)

16. Black Desire (Starlight Kid, Mono Watanabe)

17. NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450)

18. Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland)

19. Sasha Banks and Naomi

20. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens)

21. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

22. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Catch 22 (TJP, Francesco Akira)

23. Magical Sugar Rabbits (Mizuki, Yuka Sakazaki)

24. Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo, TK Cooper)

25. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Dakota Kai)

26. Hermanos Lee (Dragon Lee, Dualistico)

27. D’Courage (Dragon Dia, Yuki Yoshioka)

28. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER)

29. Six Or Nine (Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi)

30. Neuva Generaction Dina-Mita (Sanson, El Cuartrero, Forastero)

31. Calamari Drunken Kings (Chris Brookes, Masahiro Takahashi)

32. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis)

33. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E)

34. Los Infernales (Hechicero, Mephisto, Euforia)

35. Arrows Of Hungary (Dover, Icarus)

36. Meltear (Inatsupoi, Tam Nakano)

37. Las Chicas Indomables (Jarocha, Lluvia)

38. Los Malditos (El Sagrado, Gemelo Diablo I & II)

39. Bussy (Allie Katch, Effy)

40. Stronghearts (T-Hawk, Shigihiro Iris)

41. Donna Del Mondo (Himeka, Maikai)

42. Z-Brats (Diamante, Shun Skywalker)

43. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince, Kit Wilson)

44. The Velocities (Jude London, Paris De Silva)

45. The 0121 (Man Like Dereiss, Dan Moloney)

46. Twin Towers (Kohei Sato, Shiji Ishikawa)

47. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland, Butch, Sheamus)

48. NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions House Of Torture (Evil, Sho, Yujiro Takahasi)

49. Rott Und Flott (Michael Schenkenberg, Nikita Charisma)

50. Perros Del Mal De Japan (Kotaro Suzuki, Nosawa Rongai, Eita)

51. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin)

52. Kung Fu Masters (Jason Lee, Jacky Funky, Kamei)

53. 2Point0 (Matt Menard, Angelo Parker)

54. Los Macizos (Ciclope, Meido Extremo)

55. 5150 (Rivera, Slice Boogie)

56. Stinger (Chris Ridgeway, Yoshinari Ogawa)

57. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry)

58. Brady LTD (Dean Brady, Delta)

59. Fresa De Egotistas (Asuka, Makoto)

60. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn)

61. Violent By Design (Deaner, Eric Young, Joe Doering)

62. Kings Of The North (Bonesaw, Damien Corvin)

63. Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tanga Loa, Rama Tonga)

64. The Viking Raiders (Erik, Ivar)

65. Waves & Curls (Jaclyn Brandyn, Traven Jordan)

66. Strong DJ (Daisule Sekimoto, Yuki Okabayashi)

67. Fly Def (Warren J, Zack Zilla)

68. Natural Classics (Stevie, Tome Filip)

69. TDT (Matthieu St-Jacques, Thomas Dubois)

70. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, 10, Evil Uno)

71. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy, Kenzie Paige)

72. GalaxyPunch! (Hikari Shimizu, Saki)

73. Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade, Robyn Renegade)

74. Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams, Harry Smith)

75. Frenchadors (Agile Blanc, Senza Volto)

76. Iron Savages (Boulder, Bronson)

77. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed, Julius Creed)

78. The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Baretta, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy)

79. State Of Emergency (Miles DeVille, Sebastian Wolfe)

80. Big Dekai (Yuna Manase, Satsuma Totoro)

81. MSP (Aiden Aggro, Dangerkid)

82. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen)

83. Disaster Box (Hiroshima, Naomi Yoshimura)

84. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl, Ricky Gibson)

85. Mane Event (Duke Davis, Canon Jones Jr.)

86. The Fixers (Jay Bradley, Wrecking Ball Legursky)

87. BestBros (Balinan Akki, Mei Suruga)

88. Atrapasuenos (Dulce Gadenia, Espíritu Negro, Rey Cometa)

89. The Butcher and The Blade

90. Kings Of the District (Jordan Blue, Eel O’Neal)

91. Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts, Randy Summers)

92. The S.A.T. (Joel, Jose Maximo)

93. Mane Event (Jay Lyons, Midas Black)

94. The Outfielders (Shea McCoy, Weber Hatfield)

95. The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra, Harv Sihra)

96. Los Lotharios (Humberto, Angel)

97. The Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison)

98. Money Power Respect (Fabulous Fabricio, Marco Mania)

99. The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia, Philly Collins)

100. Bougie Reality (Madi Wrenkowski, Rachel Chanel)

https://mobile.twitter.com/OfficialPWI/status/1599901437198184450

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.