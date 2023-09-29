On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW announcer talked about his belief that WWE won the territory war in the 1980s because of the production value of its programming and knowing they were booking a TV show, not a local wrestling event.

“When I’m watching this [old NWA match], I’m realizing why the WWF won. I’ve heard this before. I even think [Dave] Meltzer talked about this years ago. If you take this show, if you’re a program director and you look at this show and you look at what WWE was cranking out for Superstars and [Wrestling] Challenge. Yeah, now this this may have been pre-Superstars and Challenge but there’s no comparison to it. There was no comparison. These promoters did not know how to do a TV show. They knew how to do wrestling. You got to spend the money, man. You have to spend the money on production. WW has proved that year in and year out.”

