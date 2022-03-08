On the latest edition of the “What Happened When” podcast AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about the arrival of Lord William Regal at this past Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, and how he had absolutely no idea that the former NXT commissioner would be coming in. Check out Schiavone’s full recap of Regal coming in below.

Says he was not aware that Regal would be coming to AEW and was legitimately stunned at Revolution:

“I was absolutely stunned about William Regal. I did not see him prior to that. Then all of a sudden, the live interview I had done with Bryan Danielson a few weeks prior made sense because he mentioned Regal’s name. I remember in that interview thinking, ‘Wow, that’s some inside baseball talk there. I don’t know if he got permission to say Regal’s name or not.’ It just didn’t dawn on me that Regal would show up.”

His interaction with Regal backstage:

“When he walked in, the fans went bananas chanting his name. It was a great scene. Before I went back and did my thing with Swerve, I ran back real fast and asked one of our producers backstage where Regal was. He said around the corner. Regal was standing there. I went up to him and grabbed him, hugged him, and said, ‘Well you son of a b*tch. You kayfabing son of a b*tch.’ He said, ‘How are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m doing excellent.’”

Considers Regal a good friend:

“I thanked Moxley and Danielson for putting their bodies on the line to make a great show. I thank all the guys for doing that. It was a very good surprise for me personally because when he got the ax from the WWE, another unwarranted ax, I got in contact with him. I called him and we talked. He’s always been a good friend. He’s one of the great guys and actually one of the funniest guys that I’ve ever been around in my life.”

