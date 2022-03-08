WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is going to WrestleMania 38.

As noted, Kevin Owens delivered a challenge on last night’s RAW, calling out Austin for a special edition of The KO Show at WrestleMania 38. Owens ripped Austin and said he wanted to leave him laying with a Stunner that people will talk about for years, and then pour a glass of milk over his lifeless body. This came after weeks of Owens trashing the state of Texas and the people that call it home.

In an update, WWE released a new promo from Austin this afternoon, and Stone Cold has accepted Owens’ challenge. Austin said we can call this The KO Show, a match, a fight, or a brawl, but either way he plans to open up one last can of whoop-ass on Owens at WrestleMania 38.

“Nineteen years ago I wrestled my last match in a WWE ring,” Austin said. “After three Rock Bottoms, 1-2-3, I lost the match and for nineteen years I’ve had to live with that defeat, knowing my time was up. Kevin Owens, I want to thank you. I want to thank you for waking something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for nineteen years. Ever since you started running that damn mealy-mouth of yours, talking about the state of Texas, the great state of Texas, you got my attention, and why would you want to do that, Kevin? I can think of two reasons. One, you are one dumb son of a bitch, and two, you are fixing to get your ass kicked by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. But if you want to call this The KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever, I will guarantee you this – in Dallas, Texas, where I started my career, at WrestleMania, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is going to open up one last can of whoop-ass on you, Kevin Owens, and that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.”

The Texas Rattlesnake’s promo ended with glass breaking.

Owens has not responded to Austin as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

WWE has confirmed the Austin – Owens segment for Night One of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Saturday.

Austin has not wrestled an actual match since his loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, but he has made several appearances since then, including some where he delivered the Stunner to a lucky Superstar. He delivered Stunners to Xavier Woods and League of Nations members at WrestleMania 32, to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon at the RAW 25th Anniversary show on January 22, 2018, to AJ Styles during the September 9, 2019 Madison Square Garden RAW, and to Byron Saxton and The Street Profits during the 3:16 Day RAW on March 16, 2020. The Texas Rattlesnake was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to a serious neck injury and multiple knee injuries.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with Austin’s promo:

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Segment

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night Two Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Night Two Match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Night Two Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Seth Rollins vs. TBA

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Ricochet (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Multi-Team Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. TBA vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)

