The Pennsylvania based Revenge Pro wrestling promotion held their Press Your Luck event this weekend at the The Avalon Hotel & Event Center in Erie, which saw the surprise appearance of a top AEW superstar.

TNT champion Wardlow showed up and gave a powerbomb to a wrestler known as The Man Dime, a moment that popped the live crowd big. Revenge Pro later responded to the cameo by writing, “Tonight has been wild. If you’re not here you just missed AEW TNT Champion Wardlow show up unannounced and destroy The Man Dime. You never know what’s going to happen on a Revenge event!”

You can see Revenge Pro’s tweet, as well as a clip of the powerbomb below.

