The Blackpool Combat Club is coming to Mexico.

The top AEW faction, which consists of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will be competing at CMLL’s Homenaje a Dos Leyendas event on March 29th at the Arena Mexico venue. CMLL confirmed the matchup on social media.

El CMLL y el Blackpool Combat Club de AEW se medirán en el encuentro estelar de Homenaje a #2LeyendasCMLL, con un choque de Místico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther y Último Guerrero ante Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson y Wheeler Yuta pic.twitter.com/vsOYDfTaHn — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 14, 2024

This comes after weeks of CMLL luchadores invading AEW events and attacking the BCC. The latest lineup for the March 29th event can be found below.

-CMLL National Tag Titles: Depredadores (Rugido & Magnus) vs. Brillante Jr & Neon.

-CMLL National Light Heavyweight Championship: Esfinge (c) vs. Zandokan Jr.

CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title: Bárbaro Cavernario (c) vs. Averno.

-Mask Quadrangilar: Pierrothito vs. Acero vs Angelito vs Pequeño Olímpico.

-Lluvia, Zeuxis & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Willow Nightingale, Catalina & Tessa Blanchard

-Último Guerrero, Blue Panther, Volador Jr & Mistico vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson)