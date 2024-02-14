Daniel Garcia continues to become one of AEW’s hottest young stars, but the former ROH Pure Champion knows that he’s not done growing yet.

Garcia spoke on this topic during an interview on Busted Open Radio, where he stated how he hopes to bulk up a bit more this year, as well as work on his promo game.

A couple of things I have to work on is, one, I know I’m skinny. Not skinny, I know I’m not in good wrestler shape, like huge. I know I’m in good shape, I can wrestle for two hours and be fine. I know I’m not jacked. Not that I want to be Hulk Hogan or anything, but I would like to get in better shape for TV purposes. I started working with Cezar Bononi this year. He works with a lot of people at AEW. He’s a very good personal trainer and nutritionist. That’s one thing I would like to work on. When I got to AEW, I really worked hard on backstage promos and sit-down interviews. That was something I really worked on. Now, the more that I do in-ring promos, I realize that’s a lot different than sit-down interviews and you have to kind of adapt your game between those two things. I would like to get more opportunities to do live promos in-ring. That’s something I’d like to work on as well.

Tonight will be a big test for Garcia as he goes one-on-one with Adam Copeland, who has been holding his weekly ‘Cope Open’ challenge. The full lineup for this evening’s Dynamite can be found here.

