Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX.

The top match on the card is The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin).

Dynamite will also feature Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood. Below is the current card for tonight:

The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)

Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood

Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale

Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven in a Texas Death match

We’ll hear from Hangman Page, Samoa Joe, and Swerve Strickland

Toni Storm’s latest film premiere, ‘Wet Ink’