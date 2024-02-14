Shinsuke Nakamura shared his thoughts on Kazuchika Okada leaving NJPW while speaking with Tokyo Sports.

On February 1st, Okada officially became a free agent and is currently wrapping up his remaining obligations with NJPW where he is reportedly AEW-bound.

“How do you view your life, who you are, and what you want to become? Only you can make that decision, so I had the courage to take the step that Okada took…it sounds like (Antonio) Inoki, but once you’ve taken that step, all you can do is move on. Of course I’ll support them, and if there’s anything I can do, I’d like to do whatever I can.

That’s also true, and it’s an invisible procedure. There were a lot of hardships that I had to bear that I shouldn’t have had to bear. I don’t want them to experience that kind of thing, and I want them to be pampered.”