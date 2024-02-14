Fans are still talking about the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff press conference where it was announced that Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns would take place at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock previously mocked fans of Rhodes as “Cody Crybabies,” a response to the backlash to Rock taking Rhodes’ spot. At the presser, Rock slapped Rhodes for insulting his family, marking Rock’s official heel turn.

Ahead of his appearance on Friday’s SmackDown alongside Reigns to further the program, The Rock posted this on Instagram:

“Hear the rumble. Hear the rumble. Run for dem life, when we step into the jungle. You fucked around and found out quick, didn’t you boy? You, your little friends and all your crybabies have no idea what’s coming.The world’s on notice.~ People’s Champ + Tribal Chief.”