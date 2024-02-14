On the most recent episode of 1 Of A Kind With RVD, Van Dam discussed a wide range of topics including Mick Foley’s desire to have a final death match as he reaches the age of 60 in 2024.

Foley hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. RVD noted that he’s interested in being Foley’s opponent.

“I think I saw the headline, you know, something like that, and heard a little inside chatter on it. My first thought was, ‘Dude, that should be me.’ That’d be a huge draw because we have never wrestled each other and we’re both, you know, kings of hardcore.”

(H/T to SEScoops for the quotes)