WWE had already announced Shotzi for an Elimination Chamber Qualifying match against Tiffany Stratton on this week’s WWE SmackDown. However, that bout is now in jeopardy.

Shotzi was injured at Tuesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings for a February 20th match while Shotzi challenging Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship. Shotzi had to be helped to the back after the match was stopped. For the latest on her injury status, click here.

With Shotzi going down with a serious injury, it’s likely Shotzi will be pulled from the SmackDown match and replaced by someone else.

Here are the other things announced for the show:

The Rock and Roman Reigns will appear

Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier: Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier: Naomi vs. Zelina Vega