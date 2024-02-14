At NJPW New Beginning in Osaka on Sunday, Will Ospreay finished up with NJPW as The War Dogs and United Empire squared off in a WarGames match with War Dogs going over.

The official announcement of Ospreay going to AEW was made at Full Gear in November, and he is set to begin full-time with AEW at Revolution next month.

While speaking to Adrian Hernandez, Castagnoli compared Ospreay joining AEW to his own move from ROH to WWE years ago.

“I’m sure there was something for Will where it’s like … Tokyo Dome, New Japan, he’s been there for, I believe, it was seven plus years, there’s the same thing of like, ‘okay I’ve done this, I know I can do this, if I want to challenge myself …’ that’s always the scary part,” Castagnoli said. “Do you choose comfort or do you want to challenge yourself and take that leap of faith?”

