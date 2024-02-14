AEW announced today that the third season DLC pack for its AEW: Fight Forever video game is now available as it features Jamie Hayter, Claudio Castagnoli and Swerve Strickland.
It’s available for $16.99. It also includes Day & Evening Beach maps, 42 new skins and attire options, loads of new moves and premium music tracks.
