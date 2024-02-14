In recent months, fans have criticized AEW President Tony Khan for his posts on Twitter, whether that be for taking shots at the competition or negative fans.

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Khan was asked about the criticism.

“We’ve been able to promote the show and build engagement. Also, the company has a great presence. We have a great connection with the fans. We’ve been able to build real engagement at times. There is tangible proof of that and our huge TV ratings and the fact that three of the last four weeks, Dynamite has beat the NBA on ESPN straight up. We’ve had great success connecting with our fans. I think what we have going works really well,” he said.

