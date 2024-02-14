According to Pwinsider, Matt Camp, who had been a long-time host of WWE’s The Bump and held other roles within the company, was reportedly let go last week.

This news has come as a surprise to many within WWE, as there has been no explanation given for his release. The company has also not made any internal statements regarding the matter.

Interestingly, despite joining WWE in 2019, Camp’s departure was not mentioned on last week’s episode of The Bump.

Camp had also worked on various shows such as Raw Talk and Smackdown Lowdown, and most recently appeared on the WWE NXT Vengeance Day Kickoff.