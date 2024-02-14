Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about who will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Title at WrestleMania 40. He thinks it will be Drew McIntyre, who competes in the Elimination Chamber Match later this month with the winner earning the right to challenge Rollins for the title.

“It feels like Drew [McIntyre] is really heating up. Yeah, I agree. What I like about it is that it’s not so obvious. He’s heating up. He’s getting warmer and warmer and warmer every week. He’s not hot yet. But they’re heating him up slowly. If I had to place a bet, that’s where I placed my money. And it’s not that there aren’t other great options. There are you could talk me out of out of you talked me into Logan, as well, just purely from a business perspective, given his following and his social media presence. You’re talking to Logan as well. But it just seems like they’re making an effort to reheat Drew McIntyre. And that’s why.”

