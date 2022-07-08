Former WWE NXT Superstar Kushida is headed to Impact Wrestling.

Impact has just announced that Kushida will debut for the company at the Derby City Rumble TV tapings, which are scheduled for Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 from the Old Forester’s Paristown Halal in Louisville, KY.

Impact has not announced who Kushida will be wrestling yet.

After a successful international career, Kushida signed with WWE in April 2019. He became a one-time WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion before parting ways with the company on April 18 of this year after his contract expired. Kushida returned to NJPW on June 21 during the New Japan Road event in Tokyo. He then returned to the NJPW ring on July 3 at the New Japan Road show, teaming with Alex Zayne and Hiroshi Tanahashi for a six-man win over KENTA, Gedo and Taiji Ishimori. He teamed with Tanahashi for a loss to KENTA and Ishimori the following day, and then teamed with Tanahashi and Jado for a six-man loss to KENTA, Gedo and Ishimori the day after that, July 5.

There is no word yet on if Kushida has signed a deal with Impact. When he returned to NJPW on June 21, he announced then that he had signed with the company and will spend the rest of his career with the company.

Below is the announcement on Kushida:

