Former seven-time IWGP tag champion Tama Tonga recently announced on Twitter that his contract with NJPW expired on January 30th, and is currently a free agent in the competitive wrestling market.

The OG Bullet Club member writes, “I am a free agent since January 30, 2022.”

In a separate tweet, Tonga tags AEW President Tony Khan and asks him if he’s interested in “burning bridges.” His full tweet reads, “Hey @TonyKhan wanna burn bridges? I love burning bridges. #FuckAForbidenDoor.”

Tonga, along with his brother Tanga Loa, are set to challenge the Good Brothers for the IMPACT tag team titles at the upcoming No Surrender special on February 19th. See his tweets below.

