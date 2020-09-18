According to Fightful Select, superstar wrestler James Storm is no longer under contract with the NWA, with the report noting that his deal expired on February 1st. Storm apparently had a provision in his contract that allowed him to handle his own outside bookings. Since joining the promotion he has held the tag team championship (current with Eli Drake) and the NWA National championship. He challenged Nick Aldis for the world’s title at the promotion’s premiere PPV Into The Fire back in December.

Stay tuned.