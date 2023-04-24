Two big names from NXT are going to be at tomorrow’s WWE Monday Night Raw from Chicago.

According to WRKD Wrestling Cora Jade and Joe Gacy are expected to work dark matches ahead of the company’s flagship program. The report states that both are seen as potential call-ups and could potentially be involved in the upcoming WWE Draft.

Gacy and Jade have been prominently featured on NXT’s weekly program on USA. Do you think they are ready for the main roster? Sound off in the comments, and check out a preview for Raw below.