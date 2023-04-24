Thanks to Don Estes for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio:

* Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

* Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville

* Sheamus defeated LA Knight. Knight had good promo energy from the crowd. Sheamus won by pin after the Brogue

* Karrion Kross defeated Mustafa Ali. Kross destroyed Ali and won by submission

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained over The Usos

Intermission

* Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler

* Ricochet defeated Erik

* Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa. The Usos attacked Cody at one point but Zayn and Owens made the save. Rhodes gave a good post-match speech then a fan tossed in their cowboy hat. Rhodes put it on and said “Brock Lesnar is screwed now.” Cody also spent time with fans at ringside to end the show

