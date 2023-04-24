Mercedes Moné is now official for NJPW Resurgence.

As noted, Moné dropped the IWGP Women’s Title to Mayu Iwatani at Sunday’s Stardom All Star Grand Queendom event in Yokohama, Japan. Moné gave a post-show press conference promo and said the next stop on her world tour is NJPW Resurgence on May 21 in Long Beach, California, referencing her cousin, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. You can click here for full details from Sunday, including Moné’s pre-show song, her post-match speech with Iwatani, and the post-show press conference.

In an update, NJPW has now officially announced Moné for the Resurgence event on Sunday, May 21 in Long Beach, CA at the Long Beach Walter Pyramid. You can see her on the Resurgence poster below.

Moné responded to the announcement and once again referenced Cousin Snoop, writing, “Get ready to roll up a nice BIG one! [fire emoji] [money mouth face emoji] #Moné #njresurgence”

Moné’s title loss came hours after it was reported that she has reached a new contract extension with NJPW/Stardom parent company Bushiroad.

The only match announced for Resurgence as of this writing is Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi in a semi-finals match for the tournament to determine a new #1 contender to IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. The match is up in the air due to Tanahashi’s rib injury. The winner of Ospreay vs. Tanahashi will advance to the finals to face Lance Archer at NJPW Dominion on Sunday, June 4 in Osaka, Japan. The tournament winner is expected to challenge Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 2 in Toronto, Canada.

Below is the aforementioned tweet from Moné:

Get ready to roll up a nice BIG one!

🔥

🤑#Moné#njresurgence https://t.co/4ZDKHnnstR — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 24, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.