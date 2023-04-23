Mayu Iwatani is your new IWGP Women’s Champion.

The co-main event of today’s Stardom All Star Grand Queendom event saw Iwatani defeat Mercedes Moné to capture the IWGP Women’s Title. The majority of the match saw Moné taunt Iwatani, then Iwatani won with her Dragon suplex.

After the match, an emotional Moné took the mic and said while she loves being the CEO of Stardom, Iwatani proved that she is the true icon of Stardom. Moné told Iwatani to take care of the title and show girls around the wold why she is truly an icon. Moné then bowed to Iwatani and spoke Japanese in a show of respect. The two then embraced, as seen in the clips below.

The pre-show press conference saw Iwatani take Moné out after the former Sasha Banks performed her “Mayu Sucks!” song, which you can also see below. The performance by Moné, which included a guitar, was one of the more viral Stardom moments from Saturday. At the post-show press conference, Moné ranted about how she is disappointed, broken and bankrupt, but she just called her CPA to make sure she’s still rich, and will be OK. Moné then said Iwatani will be a “dead bitch” the next time she’s in Stardom as she wants a rematch for the IWGP Women’s Title. Moné promised she’s not done with NJPW or Stardom as she’s still on her world tour and the next stop is NJPW Resurgence on May 21. Moné told everyone to get ready to “roll up a big one” because we’re going to her cousin’s house in Long Beach, which is a reference to Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg.

This is Iwatani’s first reign with the title as she is just the third person to hold the belt past Moné and inaugural champion KAIRI. Moné won the title from KAIRI on February 18 at NJPW Battle In The Valley, and held the strap for 64 recognized days.

Moné’s title loss comes hours after it was reported that she has reached a new contract extension with NJPW/Stardom parent company Bushiroad. The report stated that Moné’s next match will likely be on an event in the United States, which is in line with her aforementioned post-show comments as NJPW’s next event in the United States is Resurgence on Sunday, May 21 in Long Beach, CA at the Long Beach Walter Pyramid. After that, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II is scheduled for Sunday, June 25 in Toronto, Canada, but there’s no word on if Moné will work the show.

Moné made just one successful title defense since winning the IWGP Women’s Title from KAIRI on February 18. She retained over AZM and Hazuki in a Triple Threat at NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 8, then made her surprise Stardom debut on April 16 to attack Iwatani, setting up today’s match.

Below are several shots of today’s title change from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan:

Mercedes Monè vs. Mayu Iwatani at today's STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom (4.23.2023) Highlights #stardom Mercedes Monè's 2nd match in Japan, 1st in STARDOM pic.twitter.com/eMI0jyF0BU — headskull (@awesomePuro) April 23, 2023

The Icon of #STARDOM Mayu Iwatani has just dethroned Mercedes Moné to become the new IWGP Women's Champion in AllStar Grand Queendom pic.twitter.com/Caxe23xNMv — El Rincón Distroyer del Wrestling (@Rincon_Distroye) April 23, 2023

& Newwwww! Mayu Iwatani wins the IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Mercedes Moné. #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/RPqaRx2Dra — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) April 23, 2023

Mercedes Moné wrestling on a Stardom PPV. Versus the Icon, Mayu Iwatani. Yes, this is real life. pic.twitter.com/eCb3Kg9X6r — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 23, 2023

