Mercedes Moné has made her first appearance in STARDOM.
The CEO attacked Mayu Iwatani at this morning’s event, a stern message ahead of her IWGP Women’s title defense against Iwatant at All-Star Grand Queendom, which takes place on April 23rd from Yokohama Arena.
【📺シンデレラ決勝 PPV生配信中‼】
なんとメルセデス・モネが乱入し、岩谷麻優を襲撃！
Afterward Moné cut a promo to the STARDOM press to remind everyone why she was one of the biggest wrestling stars in the world.
More Moné, more Moné!
Moné won the IWGP women’s championship from KAIRI last February, and successfully defended it at this past week’s SAKURA Genesis event.