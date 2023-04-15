Mercedes Moné has made her first appearance in STARDOM.

The CEO attacked Mayu Iwatani at this morning’s event, a stern message ahead of her IWGP Women’s title defense against Iwatant at All-Star Grand Queendom, which takes place on April 23rd from Yokohama Arena.

Afterward Moné cut a promo to the STARDOM press to remind everyone why she was one of the biggest wrestling stars in the world.

More Moné, more Moné! pic.twitter.com/HzANzOloz1 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 15, 2023

Moné won the IWGP women’s championship from KAIRI last February, and successfully defended it at this past week’s SAKURA Genesis event.