A WrestleMania 39 Weigh-In for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos has been announced for next week’s go-home RAW.

WWE announced on tonight’s RAW that the Weigh-In will take place next Monday with Lesnar and Omos weighing in for their big match. Omos appeared on this week’s show to squash Mustafa Ali, but Lesnar was not there. WWE did air a video package for Lesnar vs. Omos.

The Weigh-In segment will feature the second in-ring meeting between Lesnar and Omos on The Road to WrestleMania 39. The March 13 RAW saw Lesnar and Omos tangle until Omos man-handled Lesnar over the top rope to the floor. Omos called Lesnar back into the ring to fight, but Lesnar quickly left to go backstage.

No other matches or segments have been announced for next week’s go-home RAW from the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Below are the aforementioned clips:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.