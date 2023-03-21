WWE officials are considering the first-ever WWE Hall of Fame induction for a referee.

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE is looking to induct a referee for the first time in Los Angeles later this month. It was noted that the name is someone “the entire industry loved,” but the report did not name the person WWE wants to honor because it hadn’t been confirmed with multiple sources yet.

It’s been reported that WWE will have just five names in the 2023 Hall of Fame Class, with no tag teams. It was also reported that WWE will not be inducting Batista this year.

WWE has already announced headliner Rey Mysterio (inducted by Konnan), The Great Muta (inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair), and Andy Kaufman (inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler if he’s healthy enough) for the 2023 Class. Stacy Keibler is expected to be announced soon, so if they still plan on inducting just five names, the referee could be the final inductee for this year.

There’s also no word yet on if WWE plans to honor someone with The Warrior Award, or if there will be a group of Legacy Wing inductees announced this year.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX goes off the air in the same venue.

