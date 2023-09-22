Josh Alexander is coming for the Impact Wrestling World Title that he never lost.

Alexander vs. Impact World Champion Alex Shelley is now official for the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view. This will be the second singles bout between the two as then-World Champion Alexander retained over Shelley at Impact Emergence in August 2022.

Alexander became the longest-reigning Impact World Champion this past January, but then was forced to relinquish the title in March due to a torn triceps, ending his historic 335-day reign. Steve Maclin defeated Kushida to win the vacant title at Impact Rebellion this past April, but Shelley captured the title at Against All Odds on June 9. Alexander made his surprise return at the end of Slammiversary in July, after Shelley retained over Nick Aldis. Alexander made it known that he was back to claim his title, the title he never lost, but Shelley took offense with this, and the tension between the two has escalated in recent weeks.

Impact veteran Shelley has defended the strap five times in his first reign with wins over Brian Myers, Maclin, Aldis, Myers again, and NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi. The most recent was the win over Tanahashi, which came at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United II on August 20. Alexander has worked five matches since returning to the ring in August, but only two singles bouts – a win over Maclin at Victory Road on September 8, and a win over Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel on last night’s Impact episode.

The 2023 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 21 from Cicero Stadium in Cicero, IL. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

