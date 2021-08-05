Top WWE NXT UK Superstar Kay Lee Ray is currently in the United States.

Ray recently traveled to the United States and has been seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider.

There is no word on if KLR will be appearing on the main NXT show soon, or perhaps the main roster, but we will keep you updated.

Ray has not appeared on NXT UK TV since dropping the NXT UK Women’s Title to Meiko Satomura on the June 10 episode. She held the title for a record 649 days.

NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov will be appearing on the main NXT show next Tuesday. He will then challenge NXT UK Champion WALTER at Takeover 36 during SummerSlam Weekend.



