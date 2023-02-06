WWE announced a new segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT as Bayley will be returning to the brand.

The Raw star is slated to host a Ding Dong Hello segment with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

Toxic Attraction came up short when challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in a triple threat match at Vengeance Day.

The announcement read like, “BREAKING: @itsBayleyWWE will be on #WWENXT this Tuesday for a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” with #ToxicAttraction. @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe.”

Valentina Feroz vs. Lyra Valkyria was previously confirmed for NXT. For Monday’s Raw, Bayley will wrestle Becky Lynch in a steel cage bout.