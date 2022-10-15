New WWE SmackDown Superstar Rey Mysterio is also the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of SmackDown on FOX was to feature Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet to determine the next challenger for GUNTHER. However, the show opened with Kross and Scarlett recovering from a car accident in the back parking lot. EMTs tended to Kross before Drew McIntyre attacked Kross from behind, and beat him down, as officials tried to keep them apart. It was revealed that McIntyre crashed his pick-up truck into the car Kross and Scarlett were in. The segment ended with McIntyre yelling about how this is just the beginning for he and Kross, following their Strap Match at Extreme Rules last Saturday, which Kross won due to an assist by Scarlett.

SmackDown then featured a backstage segment where Mysterio confronted WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H. Mysterio said he was at his breaking point over what’s been happening on RAW with Dominik Mysterio, and no matter what he will never wrestle his son. Mysterio then said he saw no way of moving forward, and that when he looks at Dominik he still sees the little boy who sat on his lap and fell asleep on his shoulder. Triple H placed a shoulder on Rey’s shoulder to console him. Rey then said he loves WWE but he can’t do this anymore, and he came to SmackDown to look Triple H in his eyes and tell him he quits.

Fans in the arena booed, and Triple H said there has to be another way. Triple H then invited Mysterio into his office for five minutes of his time, to see if there was something else they can come up with.

WWE later announced that Kross was unable to compete in the Fatal 4 Way due to injuries suffered in the opening segment. Rey was then named as the replacement for Kross, and it was announced that he is officially a SmackDown Superstar as of tonight.

Mysterio ended up pinning Ricochet to win the Fatal 4 Way. There’s no word yet on when Mysterio vs. GUNTHER will take place with the title on the line, but we will keep you updated.

Mysterio was a SmackDown Superstar when he returned to the company in 2018, but he was sent to RAW in the Superstar Shake-Up in April 2019. Rey began teaming with Dominik in May 2020, and they were drafted back to the blue brand during the WWE Draft in October 2020. They have been back on the red brand since the WWE Draft in October 2021. The father and son duo have been feuding since WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 of this year, when Dominik turned on WWE Hall of Famer Edge and sided with The Judgment Day.

